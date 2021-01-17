Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after buying an additional 377,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,120,000 after buying an additional 314,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,825,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,019,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

