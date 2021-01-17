Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OLA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

TSE OLA opened at C$6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 9.11. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$7.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.80.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

