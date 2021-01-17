Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

