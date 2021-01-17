Davis Rea LTD. Buys 217 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.30 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The company has a market cap of $422.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $148.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.