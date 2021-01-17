Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

