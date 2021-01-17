David Leslie Szekeres Sells 827 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $14,960.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Leslie Szekeres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86.

Shares of HRTX opened at $17.64 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

