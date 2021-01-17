Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Trading Down 6.5%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 1,022,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,038,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

