Danone’s (DANOY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

