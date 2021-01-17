D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) Shares Gap Down to $300.00

Shares of D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $300.00, but opened at $285.00. D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 63,771 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £116.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 224.86.

Get D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 0.81 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.