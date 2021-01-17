CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) vs. Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) Critical Survey

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CytRx alerts:

This table compares CytRx and Ablynx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 350.21 -$7.16 million N/A N/A Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ablynx.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Ablynx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -62.90% -50.65% Ablynx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CytRx and Ablynx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of CytRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CytRx has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CytRx beats Ablynx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed chemotherapeutic agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides ACDx, albumin companion diagnostic product to identify patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from treatment with these drug candidates. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ablynx Company Profile

Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.