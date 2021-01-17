Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 365.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 663.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $237.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

