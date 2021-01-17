CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,473.0 days.
Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$12.23 on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
