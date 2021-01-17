CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,473.0 days.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$12.23 on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 28 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

