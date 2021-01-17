CryptoPing 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $132,814.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and approximately $132,814.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00119072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00257817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00073017 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00037474 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

