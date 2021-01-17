Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $97.50 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00529943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04105238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012831 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,735,159,816 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

