Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.82.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $157.25. 2,437,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,255. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.