Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 99,647 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,647 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after buying an additional 450,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after buying an additional 6,959,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,892,000 after buying an additional 1,317,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

