Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,170 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 245.9% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 59.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $266.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

