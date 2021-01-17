Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirova grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.71.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $261.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

