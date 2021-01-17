Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $57,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,815 shares of company stock worth $2,954,818. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

