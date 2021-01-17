Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rowe raised their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.53.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

