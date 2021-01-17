Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $9,898,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $503.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.83 and a 200 day moving average of $443.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

