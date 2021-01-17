Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $2,349,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Shares of KMB opened at $131.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average is $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

