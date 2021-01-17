Critical Survey: Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) versus ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) and Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Television Broadcasts pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS and Television Broadcasts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ViacomCBS and Television Broadcasts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 1.02 $3.31 billion N/A N/A Television Broadcasts $465.61 million 1.02 -$37.63 million N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and Television Broadcasts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57% Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Television Broadcasts on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

