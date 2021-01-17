Critical Review: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters -5.50% -1.82% -0.56% Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Destination XL Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters $4.31 billion 0.88 $191.26 million $1.48 15.40 Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.05 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Eagle Outfitters and Destination XL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters 0 8 10 0 2.56 Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus target price of $17.94, indicating a potential downside of 21.26%. Destination XL Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 724.97%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

Risk & Volatility

American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats Destination XL Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of February 1, 2020, it operated approximately 940 American Eagle stores, 148 Aerie stand-alone stores, 5 Tailgate stores, and two Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 217 locations operated by licensees in 24 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and ToddSnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

