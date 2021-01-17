Critical Contrast: The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ)

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ST BK CORP/SH SH and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 0 2.50

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential downside of 18.76%. Given The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Dividends

ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 3.65 $7.82 million N/A N/A The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 3.45 $177.07 million $3.69 9.26

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Risk & Volatility

ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28% The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 27.50% 16.10% 1.18%

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

