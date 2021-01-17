Critical Analysis: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) & Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG)

Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Card Marketing Systems and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise $26.98 billion 0.60 -$322.00 million $1.35 9.29

Smart Card Marketing Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Smart Card Marketing Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Card Marketing Systems and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise -1.19% 10.73% 3.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smart Card Marketing Systems and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Card Marketing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 10 6 0 2.22

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus target price of $11.72, suggesting a potential downside of 6.52%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Smart Card Marketing Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc., doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution. It also provides VelocityMPOS, a customizable EMV MPOS solution for Retail or Â’On the Go business'; and Articul8te.com for individuals and businesses to create and publish articles. In addition, the company offers advisory and product development services. Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Quotientica Pvt Ltd. to deliver an AI driven fraud detection system to banks and financial institutions. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware. Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. is a former subsidiary of Performance Optician Software Corporation.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP. It also offers HPE Apollo and Cray products; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, HPE Integrity, HPE Moonshot, and HPE Edgeline products. Additionally, the company provides mobility and Internet of Things solutions under the Aruba brand, which include wired and wireless local area network products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, routers, and sensors; software products, such as cloud-based management, network management, network access control, analytics and assurance, and location services; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models for the intelligent edge portfolio of products. In addition, it offers various investment solutions, which comprise leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of complete IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others. Further, the company invests in communications and media solutions, Hewlett Packard labs, and various business incubation projects. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, including business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

