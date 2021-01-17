Creightons Plc (CRL.L) (LON:CRL) Trading Up 1.7%

Creightons Plc (CRL.L) (LON:CRL)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80). 29,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 121,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Creightons Plc (CRL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

