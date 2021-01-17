Credit Suisse Group Increases PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $42.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ATB Capital upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $17,961,276.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,166,534 shares in the company, valued at $144,235,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,349.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 746,154 shares of company stock worth $32,258,493. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 66.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,281,000 after buying an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PagerDuty by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,193,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after buying an additional 363,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

