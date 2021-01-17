Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €10.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.24 ($10.87).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €8.83 ($10.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.70 and a 200-day moving average of €7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €13.97 ($16.44).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

