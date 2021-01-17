Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.
CIK stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
