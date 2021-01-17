County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CYLC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 973,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,017. County Line Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
County Line Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for County Line Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Line Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.