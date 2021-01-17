County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CYLC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 973,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,017. County Line Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

