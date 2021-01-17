COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,518,400 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 7,075,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 525.4 days.

CICOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

CICOF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 1,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

