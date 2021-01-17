Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cosan were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cosan by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 193,778 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CZZ opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cosan Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cosan Limited will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.0234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cosan’s dividend payout ratio is 76.12%.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

