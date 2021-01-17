Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$4.89 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.78 and a 52 week high of C$5.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.