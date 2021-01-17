Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $800.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

