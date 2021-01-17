CorionX (CORX) Market Capitalization Achieves $54,018.12

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $54,018.12 and approximately $46,301.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CorionX has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00060839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.72 or 0.00536196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,466.75 or 0.04102053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012840 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016417 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

CorionX Token Trading

CorionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

