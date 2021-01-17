CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

COR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised CoreSite Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.90.

NYSE:COR opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.74. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $131.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,612,364 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

