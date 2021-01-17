Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Continental Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Continental Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 173,031 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $15,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Continental Resources by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.