ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of COP traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,004,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,692,553. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,376 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

