Comparing Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) & NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) and NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Twin Vee PowerCats and NV5 Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A NV5 Global 0 2 2 0 2.50

NV5 Global has a consensus target price of $76.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.66%. Given NV5 Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Volatility & Risk

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NV5 Global has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and NV5 Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NV5 Global $508.94 million 2.45 $23.76 million $3.19 29.48

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and NV5 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A NV5 Global 3.17% 12.13% 5.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of NV5 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of NV5 Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc. and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services. In addition, the company offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisualÂ-security and surveillanceÂ-information technologyÂ-data center services, as well as energy services. Further, it provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

