Comparing First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19% First Seacoast Bancorp 7.49% 2.28% 0.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and First Seacoast Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.78 $33.35 million N/A N/A First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 3.22 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.99%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of December 2, 2019, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning services. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices in the Seacoast region. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

