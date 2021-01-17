Comparing Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brother Industries and bpost SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 7.74% 10.31% 6.38% bpost SA/NV 4.06% 22.26% 4.29%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brother Industries and bpost SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 bpost SA/NV 0 1 6 0 2.86

Risk and Volatility

Brother Industries has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brother Industries and bpost SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $5.49 billion 1.06 $454.74 million $3.50 12.80 bpost SA/NV $4.23 billion N/A $172.70 million $0.86 12.64

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than bpost SA/NV. bpost SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brother Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brother Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brother Industries beats bpost SA/NV on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments. The Printing & Solutions Business segment offers laser and inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white laser and color printers; fax machines and scanners; and electronic stationary comprising labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Personal & Home Business segment provides home sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Machinery Business segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers, as well as industrial parts, such as reducers and gears. The Network & Contents Business segment provides online karaoke systems, music boxes, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as manages Karaoke clubs. The Domino Business segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Others segment engages in real estate and other activities. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves private and public customers. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

