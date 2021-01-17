Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Commvault Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

