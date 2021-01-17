Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Head-To-Head Review

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Community Trust Bancorp and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Business Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.94%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 25.76% 9.53% 1.27% First Business Financial Services 13.73% 8.46% 0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $235.58 million 2.95 $64.54 million $3.64 10.73 First Business Financial Services $109.23 million 1.54 $23.32 million $2.68 7.35

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats First Business Financial Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing. In addition, the company provides cash management, safe deposit boxes rental, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. Further, it offers full service securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, telephone, and Internet banking services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices in Kentucky; and 1 trust office in Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, credit card, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based financing, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans. It also provides lines of credit and term loans to businesses collateralized by commercial real estate, accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, and securities. The company holds an equity investment in a Madison, Wisconsin community development project; and invests in marketable securities and tax-exempt loans. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

