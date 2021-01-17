Comerica (CMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $63.78 on Friday. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

