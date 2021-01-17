Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock worth $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 558,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 64,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,162. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $967.47 million, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

