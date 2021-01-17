Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 582,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 420,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $831.99 million, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

