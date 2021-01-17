Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 582,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 420,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $831.99 million, a PE ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 110,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
