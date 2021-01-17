Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

