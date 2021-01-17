Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Cogeco stock remained flat at $$62.70 on Friday. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.