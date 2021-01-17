Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.39. 6,188,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 5,408,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $88,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $90,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

